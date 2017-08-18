« NATO-funded Serbian-led project developing biofuel from algae | Main | ARB report: 1,600 fuel cell vehicles in California, 29 stations active; need to accelerate station deployment »

Autoliv collaborating with Seeing Machines to develop driver monitoring systems for autonomous vehicles

18 August 2017

Automotive safety system provider Autoliv, Inc. will collaborate with Seeing Machines, a provider of computer-vision-based human-sensing technologies, to develop next-generation driver monitoring systems (DMS) for autonomous vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the United States 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured, in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015 alone. The American Automobile Association also states that 21% of crashes in which a person was killed involved a drowsy driver.

Autoliv and Seeing Machines have started to collaborate to address this issue by developing a state-of-the-art DMS that can detect distracted and drowsy drivers by accurately measuring eye and head position, driver attention and fatigue. The DMS will invoke action when a dangerous situation is detected or imminent.

Reliable understanding of driver state will also enable Autoliv development of technologies critical for supporting highly autonomous driving functions, with safe hands-off-wheel operation. Within the collaboration, Autoliv will serve as the Tier 1 supplier to automotive OEMs to produce the driver monitoring systems for future awarded business.