Researchers estimate 1.30 million premature deaths in China in 2013 due to PM2.5 exposure
18 August 2017
Using new PM2.5 exposure methods, researchers in China have estimated 1.30 million premature deaths in China in 2013 due to PM2.5. Their findings, presented in a paper in the ACS journal Environmental Science & Technology, are consistent with other estimates (1.37 million and 1.36 million) calculated using different PM2.5 exposure methods.
Causes of premature death included adult ischemic heart disease (IHD) (0.30 million); cerebrovascular disease (CEV) (0.73 million); chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (0.14 million); and lung cancer (LC) (0.13 million) in 2013. The source-oriented modeling determined that industry and residential sources were the two leading sources of increased mortality, contributing to 0.40 (30.5%) and 0.28 (21.7%) million deaths, respectively. Transportation contributed to 5.7% of the premature deaths. Power generation contributed 10.3%.
Secondary ammonium ion from agriculture, secondary organic aerosol, and aerosols from power generation were responsible for 0.16, 0.14 and 0.13 million deaths, respectively.
The researchers also calculated that achieving a 30% reduction in premature deaths would require an average of 50% reduction of PM2.5 throughout the country, and by 62%, 50%, and 38% for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai, and Perl River Delta regions, respectively.
Reducing PM2.5 to the Grade II of the Chinese Ambient Air Quality Standard (CAAQS) (35 μg m-3) would only lead to a small reduction in mortality. A more stringent standard of <15 μg m-3 would be needed to achieve a significant reduction.
Resources
Jianlin Hu, Lin Huang, Mindong Chen, Hong Liao, Hongliang Zhang, Shuxiao Wang, Qiang Zhang, and Qi Ying (2017) “Premature Mortality Attributable to Particulate Matter in China: Source Contributions and Responses to Reductions” Environmental Science & Technology doi: 10.1021/acs.est.7b03193
August 18, 2017 in China, Health, Market Background, Policy, Regulations | Permalink | Comments (1)
Most of those premature deaths are preceeded par long costly illnesses?
How much irreversable damages are done to other living creatures and environment? When are we going to reduce and/or stop burning bio and fossil fuels?
Posted by: HarveyD | August 18, 2017 at 06:13 AM