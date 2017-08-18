« Chart, Ground Force Worldwide deliver first LNG/diesel dual fueling vehicle | Main | Wärtsilä designing first hybrid propulsion system for fish farming ship »

Researchers estimate 1.30 million premature deaths in China in 2013 due to PM2.5 exposure

18 August 2017

Using new PM 2.5 exposure methods, researchers in China have estimated 1.30 million premature deaths in China in 2013 due to PM 2.5 . Their findings, presented in a paper in the ACS journal Environmental Science & Technology, are consistent with other estimates (1.37 million and 1.36 million) calculated using different PM 2.5 exposure methods.

Causes of premature death included adult ischemic heart disease (IHD) (0.30 million); cerebrovascular disease (CEV) (0.73 million); chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (0.14 million); and lung cancer (LC) (0.13 million) in 2013. The source-oriented modeling determined that industry and residential sources were the two leading sources of increased mortality, contributing to 0.40 (30.5%) and 0.28 (21.7%) million deaths, respectively. Transportation contributed to 5.7% of the premature deaths. Power generation contributed 10.3%.

Secondary ammonium ion from agriculture, secondary organic aerosol, and aerosols from power generation were responsible for 0.16, 0.14 and 0.13 million deaths, respectively.

The researchers also calculated that achieving a 30% reduction in premature deaths would require an average of 50% reduction of PM 2.5 throughout the country, and by 62%, 50%, and 38% for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai, and Perl River Delta regions, respectively.

Reducing PM 2.5 to the Grade II of the Chinese Ambient Air Quality Standard (CAAQS) (35 μg m-3) would only lead to a small reduction in mortality. A more stringent standard of <15 μg m-3 would be needed to achieve a significant reduction.



Premature mortality (normalized to 2013 deaths) as a function of fractional reduction in PM 2.5 concentrations (relative to the 2013 concentrations) for the entire China (CHN), Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei (BTH) in the NCP region, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai (JZS) in the YRD region, and Guangdong (GD) in the PRD region. The solid dots represent the normalized premature mortalities when PM 2.5 concentrations reduced to 35μg m-3 (CAAQS Grade II 832 standard, red dots). Credit: ACS, Hu et al. Click to enlarge.

