Delphi partners with Innoviz for high-performance LiDAR for autonomous vehicles; minority investment

19 August 2017

Delphi Automotive signed a commercial partnership agreement with Innoviz Technologies, an Israel-based company developing LiDAR technology for the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz’s proprietary LiDAR sensing solutions will be integrated into Delphi’s systems to provide automakers with a comprehensive portfolio of autonomous driving technologies.

Innoviz LiDAR technology utilizes a solid-state design to provide longer-range scanning performance and superior object detection and accuracy capabilities. Long range LiDAR is critical for enabling Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous vehicles to travel at high speeds, as these vehicles will need to identify objects at far distances and in great detail in order to operate safely.

Along with radar and vision technology, LiDAR is an essential component to Delphi’s automated driving perception suite. Innoviz is developing a product that provides a high performance intelligent sensing solution to help advance automated driving technology. —Glen De Vos, Delphi Automotive senior vice president and chief technology officer

To further support the commercial partnership, Delphi has also made a minority investment in Innoviz.