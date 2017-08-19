« ARB report: 1,600 fuel cell vehicles in California, 29 stations active; need to accelerate station deployment | Main | San Joaquin Regional Transit District opens 1st all-electric bus rapid transit route in US; all routes to be electric by 2025 »

30th retail hydrogen fuel station in California opens; fed by pipeline

19 August 2017

The Torrance, California Shell hydrogen station has been upgraded and is now open to the public as a retail station. It is the 30th retail hydrogen station in California. (Earlier post.) It is also the only hydrogen station in the US, and one of the few in the world, to be fed by a hydrogen pipeline.

Supported fuel pressures are 35 and 70 MPa; both are currently online. Renewable hydrogen accounts for 33% of the hydrogen dispensed there. The station is open 24x7.

The upgrade was funded by the South Coast Air Quality Management District and upgrade activities undertaken by station operator Shell.