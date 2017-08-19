« ARB report: 1,600 fuel cell vehicles in California, 29 stations active; need to accelerate station deployment | Main | San Joaquin Regional Transit District opens 1st all-electric bus rapid transit route in US; all routes to be electric by 2025 »
30th retail hydrogen fuel station in California opens; fed by pipeline
19 August 2017
The Torrance, California Shell hydrogen station has been upgraded and is now open to the public as a retail station. It is the 30th retail hydrogen station in California. (Earlier post.) It is also the only hydrogen station in the US, and one of the few in the world, to be fed by a hydrogen pipeline.
Supported fuel pressures are 35 and 70 MPa; both are currently online. Renewable hydrogen accounts for 33% of the hydrogen dispensed there. The station is open 24x7.
The upgrade was funded by the South Coast Air Quality Management District and upgrade activities undertaken by station operator Shell.The California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP) has a mobile-friendly website, Station Operational Status System (SOSS), that shows station availability.
August 19, 2017
This may be a perfect/good example of future much lower cost H2 stations.
A few large H2 plants could feed many distribution points for FC cars, SUVs, trucks, buses, trains etc.
In the near future, very low cost surplus REs and free water will be used to produce very low cost H2.
Posted by: HarveyD | August 19, 2017 at 08:09 AM
I said last month to sell hydrogen at 1.30$ a lilo and fuel bi-fuel ice cars. All that is done right now is just secure more and more money to the energy cartel, especially the green mob.
Posted by: gorr | August 19, 2017 at 11:43 AM
