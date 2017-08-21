« GreenPower Motor secures commitments for 11 electric school buses in California; ARB approval for $95K HVIP incentive | Main | Mercedes-Benz to showcase hybrid, electric and fuel cell drives at IAA »
Aral car buying trends study: German new car buyers looking to gasoline, hybrid vehicles
21 August 2017
Interest in gasoline engined and hybrid vehicles has jumped in Germany while interest in diesel is falling, according to the latest biennial study on automotive buying trends in that country by leading German fuel retailer Aral.
According to the new Trends report, 52% of buyers want a conventional gasoline engine. Compared to the previous Aral study, this corresponds to an increase of 10 percentage points. Diesel came in a distant second with only 18%; two years ago, 31 percent of the respondents identified diesel as their choice. Hybrids now come in at 15%, up from 6%.
Diesel intent was higher for younger buyers (21% for buyers up to 39 years old, vs. 16% for buyers over 40), while hybrid intent was lower for the younger drivers (11% vs. 19%).
Although 55% of respondents indicated interest in an electric car, only 5% said they could image buying such a vehicle. According to the survey, car drivers expect an average range of 463 kilometers (288 miles) per charge, with 60% of respondents saying a charging time of up to 30 minutes was the maximum acceptable.
Electric car intent varied slightly across the demographic segments. Men were more interested than women (6% vs. 4%), with the same percentage distribution between younger and older (6% vs. 4%).
Other findings from the survey:
Only 20% of respondents say they can imagine driving autonomously. Two years ago, the figure was 34%.
Interest in an SUV has tripled to 15% over the last two years.
Audi is the new leader in brand selection, with 17% of respondents saying they wanted an Audi—twice as many as in the 2015 study. BMW is in second place at 14%. Volkswagen dropped from first place two years ago to third, with 13%.
41% said that they want to get another vehicle in the next 18 months—a five-point increase compared to the 2015 study. Every fourth respondent wants a brand-new car. Between 2003 and 2013, only 7-11% were interested in a new car.
The dream car for 2017 is a black Audi sedan, powered by a gasoline engine. The trend car is an off-road vehicle with hybrid drive from BMW.
