Updated Golf Sportsvan to feature Traffic Jam Assist, gesture control and new TSI offering

21 August 2017

Volkswagen will unveil its refreshed compact Golf Sportsvan at the IAA International Motor Show next month. The new Golf Sportsvan features items such as three new TSI gasoline engines, an expanded range of assistance systems, a new generation of infotainment systems (top system with gesture control) as well as more features in the standard equipment line-up.

Features providing greater safety and comfort in the Golf Sportsvan include new driver assistance systems, such as Pedestrian Monitoring (part of Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System), Traffic Jam Assist (semi-automated stop-and-go driving up to 60 km/h), Emergency Assist, the latest generations of Park Assist and the proactive occupant protection system, as well as Trailer Assist (including Park Assist), which makes reversing easier when towing.

Three TSI gasoline engines as well as two TDI diesel engines complete the planned drive system line-up. Both TSI engines also come with Active Cylinder Management which deactivates two of the four cylinders in defined operating phases to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Advance sales of the updated Golf Sportsvan begin this autumn for Germany.

The Discover Pro radio navigation system with 9.2-inch display and gesture control is new in the Golf Sportsvan. Manual control is performed solely via the touchscreen and five capacitive touch buttons along the left border of the new infotainment system.

In addition, Volkswagen is offering an interface to the infotainment system for tablets (and smartphones) in the form of the Media Control app. The app can be used to conveniently control many of the functions of the infotainment system from a tablet—regardless of where the user is sitting in the vehicle. Passengers simply connect their tablet to the Discover Media or Discover Pro infotainment system using the WiFi hotspot.

Volkswagen is additionally also offering the ‘Security & Service’ package in the Golf Sportsvan. It gives the driver access to assistance in a wide range of situations. Highlights include services such as ‘Automatic accident notification’, ‘Roadside service’ and ‘Service scheduling’ (scheduling service with the service garage).