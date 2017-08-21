« Aral car buying trends study: German new car buyers looking to gasoline, hybrid vehicles | Main
Mercedes-Benz to showcase hybrid, electric and fuel cell drives at IAA
21 August 2017
At the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) from 14 to 24 September 2017, Mercedes-Benz will showcase the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE sports car with Formula 1 hybrid drive technology; an electric concept car by the EQ brand in the compact car segment; and the GLC F‑CELL EQ Power, a pre-series model with fuel cell hybrid drive.
All in all, Mercedes-Benz Cars is exhibiting around 100 vehicles in Frankfurt, among them several world premières of innovative concept cars.
The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is a near-series study of a hypercar; the series version will feature genuine Formula 1 hybrid technology.
A further Mercedes-Benz world première will be the first, fully electric EQ concept vehicle within the compact car segment.
The Mercedes-Benz GLC F‑CELL EQ Power combines practical advantages such as a long range (500 kilometers (311 iles) in the standard cycle) and short hydrogen fueling times with locally emission-free driving.
Also having their debut in Frankfurt are the comprehensively updated S‑Class Coupé and S‑Class Cabriolet in the standard and AMG versions and the Mercedes-Benz X‑Class pick-up.
August 21, 2017
