DOE awards $13.4M to 5 projects focused on energy efficient mobility systems

22 August 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $13.4 million in support of five new cost-shared, community-based projects focused on energy efficient mobility systems including connected and autonomous vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure including natural gas, propane, biofuels, hydrogen, and electricity.

The following projects will serve as "living labs" to test new ideas, collect data, and inform research on energy efficient transportation technologies and systems.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will receive $2 million to evaluate changes in freight demand patterns that reduce energy use, incorporate energy efficient technologies and practices into freight logistics, and publish lessons learned.

Pecan Street Inc. will receive $1 million to pilot “last mile” electric bus services. The project includes a feasibility assessment of new technologies such as autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles and dynamic app-driven re-routing.

City of Seattle Department of Transportation will receive $1.9 million to accelerate the use of EVs in shared mobility applications in four major US markets and establish best practices for all US metro regions.

Two additional alternative fuel community partner projects across the Southeast and Midwest regions will bring together more than 20 diverse partners including communities, businesses, fleets and Clean Cities coalitions.