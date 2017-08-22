« Ford to explore new 50:50 electric vehicle JV in China with Zotye Auto | Main | Empa recommends buying diesel vehicles only if Euro 6d-TEMP or Euro 6d »
Ford introduces scrappage scheme in UK for pre Euro 5 vehicles
22 August 2017
In the UK, Ford announced a car and van scrappage scheme aimed at improving air quality by enabling customers, of any brand, to trade-in and scrap their old vehicles for new Ford cars and commercial vehicles, including the popular Fiesta and Transit Custom, with significantly lower emissions. All new Ford EcoBoost gasoline and EcoBlue diesel models meet the Euro 6 standard.
Applicable to any pre-Euro 5 vehicle, registered by 31 December 2009, the scheme will enable eligible consumers to benefit from a scrappage incentive of between £2,000 (US$2,564) and £7,000 (US$8,974) on a variety of Ford models, including the new Fiesta and Transit Custom, Britain’s most popular car and van respectively. The Ford scrappage program will run to the end of the year and is effective for registrations from 1 September to 31 December 2017.
Data from the SMMT shows that there are approximately 19.3 million pre-Euro 5 emission level passenger cars on the UK roads today and reducing that number, through scrappage programs, would have the effect of reducing CO2 by 15 million tons per year, equivalent to the annual output of approximately three coal-fired power stations.
