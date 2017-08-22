« EMA concerned that EPA’s revisiting Phase 2 GHG rules could lead to misaligned regulatory requirements | Main | Ninth annual Green Innovation Index finds California light-duty vehicle emissions spike; major challenge to 2030 climate goals »

Port of Los Angeles and GE Transportation expanding digital pilot throughout Port

22 August 2017

Less than one year since launching the first digital solution to keep cargo flowing efficiently through America’s largest container port, the Port of Los Angeles and GE Transportation are expanding the program to include all container terminals and shipping lines at the Port.

Because of the pilot’s success, the Port of Los Angeles and GE Transportation have agreed to new commercial agreements worth up to nearly $12 million and extended their relationship for at least five years. The agreements, subject to review by the Los Angeles City Council, will be far reaching, supporting approximately nine million TEUs (20-foot shipping containers), more than 15,000 truck providers and thousands of cargo importers.

Based on the initial pilot results, the Port of Los Angeles anticipates efficiency gains of between eight and 12 percent as the enhanced solution is rolled out across the Port.

To inform the next phase of the collaboration, the Port of Los Angeles and GE Transportation surveyed users involved in the initial pilot. Results were overwhelmingly positive with most respondents agreeing the data in the portal is easy to understand and easy to access.

he Port of Los Angeles and GE Transportation have become the global leaders on trying to digitize the supply chain and bring efficiencies to the maritime industry. A trucking dispatcher may visit up to 40 websites a day just to coordinate cargo movement into the port complex. Having a single portal, a single reference point, will create new levels of efficiency that we’ve been seeking for a long time. —Weston LaBar, executive director of the Harbor Trucking Association

The survey also uncovered areas for improvement. For example, users said they would like to see more terminals and shipping lines integrated into the solution, which is reflected in the new commercial agreement. Additional areas for progression include improving the level of detail users can access about each shipment, and increasing their access to shipment data across the supply chain.