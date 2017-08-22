« Bosch study highlights potential of e-fuels to reduce CO2 emissions | Main | AKASOL supplies lithium-ion battery systems to Canadian mining equipment provider Medatech »

TM4 receives follow-on order from Workhorse for more than 500 SUMO powertrain systems

22 August 2017

TM4 Inc. has received a new purchase order from Workhorse Group Inc. that covers the supply of SUMO MD powertrain systems for the E-GEN battery-electric extended range and E-100 all-electric delivery truck platforms. Following last year’s supply of 150 systems, this order will fulfill Workhorse’s near-term powertrain requirements for the supply of more than 500 of E-GEN and E-100 delivery trucks to customers, which include UPS, FedEx Express and through Workhorse’s channel partner Ryder Inc.

The Workhorse E-100 all-electric, zero emission truck achieves 37.5 MPGe fuel efficiency, with an average range of 100 miles on a single charge depending on duty cycle. The Workhorse E-GEN battery-electric extended range step van achieves 30 MPGe fuel efficiency, with an average range of 60 miles all-electric plus an additional 60 miles using the integrated BMW range extender, and reduces emissions by 75%.

Both vehicles utilize Panasonic Li-Ion battery packs and incorporate Workhorse’s proprietary chassis design, powertrain, battery management system and real-time Metron telematics system.

Last mile delivery vehicles are perfect candidates for electrification. The unique E-GEN and E-100 vehicles developed by Workhorse save fleet operators an estimated $150,000 in total cost of ownership per vehicle over a lifetime of use, in addition to significant emissions reductions. —Robert Baril, Managing Director of TM4

Developed for performance and durability, the TM4 SUMO systems are optimized for medium-and heavy-duty electric and hybrid vehicles such as 6-18 meter buses, delivery trucks, shuttles, tow tractors and more. By allowing direct-drive operation, the TM4 SUMOTM systems reduce the powertrain’s complexity and cost, allowing for a simple, efficient and low-maintenance solution.

A direct-drive system yields over 10% efficiency gains throughout the driving cycle, representing an equivalent gain in battery usage, according to TM4. Some of TM4 SUMO systems are offered with a double-ended shaft option, allowing for easy integration in many hybrid-electric powertrain architectures.