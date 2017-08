« Audi partners with Alta Devices on thin-film solar cells in panoramic glass roofs; first prototype this year | Main | German government adopts ethics rules for automated driving »

Audi switches to power output designations on its models; kW-based performance levels for all power types

23 August 2017

Audi is adopting a standardized nomenclature for the power output designations of its worldwide range of automobiles. While the names of the model series—from Audi A1 to Audi Q7—will remain unchanged, within the model families, combinations of two numbers will replace the various type designations previously used. The new designations stand for the specific power output and apply both to cars with combustion engines and to e-tron models with hybrid and electric drives.

The reference value for the new model designations is the power output of the individual model in kilowatts (kW). Audi is thus subclassifying its model range into different performance levels—each identified by a two-numeral combination.

For example, “30” will appear on the rear of all models with power output between 81 and 96 kW, “45” stands for power output between 169 and 185 kW, and “70” for the performance class above 400 kW. In each case the numerals appear along with the engine technology: TFSI, TDI, g-tron or e-tron.

The number combinations identifying the performance levels in the Audi product range increase in increments of five, and they represent the hierarchy within both the respective model series and the brand’s overall model range.

According to the new nomenclature, in the future the spectrum will range from the Audi Q2 30 TFSI with 85 kW to the Audi Q7 50 TDI with 200 kW. A special place in the line-up is occupied by the high-end, high-performance S and RS models and the Audi R8. They will retain their classic names in reference to their top position in the model range.

As alternative drive technologies become increasingly relevant, engine displacement as a performance attribute is becoming less important to our customers. The clarity and logic of structuring the designations according to power output makes it possible to distinguish between the various performance levels. —Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG

The changes will kick off with the new Audi A8 generation in the fall of 2017. First among the two six-cylinder engines to be redesignated will be the 3.0 TDI with 210 kW – as the Audi A8 50 TDI, and the 3.0 TFSI with 250 kW – as the Audi A8 55 TFSI.

In the coming months, all Audi model series launched on the market will be assigned the new performance designations beginning when they are offered for sale. Audi will change the designations of the remaining model series in the current product range in time for the new model year changeover in summer of 2018.