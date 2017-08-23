« DOE awards $13.4M to 5 projects focused on energy efficient mobility systems | Main | PNNL ShAPE magnesium extrusion process makes lightest automotive metal more economic, useful »

US biofuel and biogas innovators urge EPA to set stronger cellulosic targets

23 August 2017

Leading advocates for advanced liquid and gasified biofuels in the US urged the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen the final 2018 Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) for the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) by setting stronger cellulosic fuel targets. (Earlier post.)

A letter sent to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, signed by leaders of the American Biogas Council, Advanced Biofuels Business Council, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, and Coalition for Renewable National Gas, urged Pruitt to reverse course on a proposal that would undercut “the next American manufacturing wave” by “looking backwards” in setting 2018 goals and issuing waiver credits that suppress demand for cellulosic fuels.

Noting that “the RFS is a proven tool for promoting growth,” the organizations suggested that the ability to achieve success with the next manufacturing wave of advanced and cellulosic biofuels will depends on careful administration of the RFS in several key areas: