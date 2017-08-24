Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Survey finds 79% of car-owning millenials think owning a car still a necessity in 20 years | Main | REG files 5 renewable diesel pathway applications for California LCFS »

Print this post

BMW releases more teaser shots and video of new i8 plug-in hybrid Roadster; preliminary fuel consumption figures

24 August 2017

BMW released a new series of teaser shots and video of camouflaged versions of its new i8 plug-in hybrid Roadster (earlier post) on the road. The BMW i8 Roadster is projected to offer combined fuel consumption of 2.0l/100 km (117.5 mpg US); combined electricity consumption of 15.4 kWh/100 km (18.6 kWh/100 miles); combined CO2 emissions: 46 g/km (Fuel consumption figures based on the EU test cycle, may vary depending on the tire format specified). All figures are preliminary.

By comparison, the in-production BMW i8 plug-in hybrid offers combined fuel consumption of 2.1 l/100 km (111.9 mpg US); combined electricity consumption of 11.9 kWh/100 km (19.2 kWh/100 miles); combined CO2 emissions of 49 g/km (fuel consumption figures based on the EU test cycle, may vary depending on the tire format specified.)


P90274498_highRes_the-bmw-i8-roadster-

August 24, 2017 in Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Plug-ins | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group