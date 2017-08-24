« Survey finds 79% of car-owning millenials think owning a car still a necessity in 20 years | Main | REG files 5 renewable diesel pathway applications for California LCFS »

BMW releases more teaser shots and video of new i8 plug-in hybrid Roadster; preliminary fuel consumption figures

24 August 2017

BMW released a new series of teaser shots and video of camouflaged versions of its new i8 plug-in hybrid Roadster (earlier post) on the road. The BMW i8 Roadster is projected to offer combined fuel consumption of 2.0l/100 km (117.5 mpg US); combined electricity consumption of 15.4 kWh/100 km (18.6 kWh/100 miles); combined CO 2 emissions: 46 g/km (Fuel consumption figures based on the EU test cycle, may vary depending on the tire format specified). All figures are preliminary.