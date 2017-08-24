« Volkswagen’s 4th SUV makes its debut: MQB-based T-ROC slots under Tiguan | Main | BMW releases more teaser shots and video of new i8 plug-in hybrid Roadster; preliminary fuel consumption figures »

Survey finds 79% of car-owning millenials think owning a car still a necessity in 20 years

24 August 2017

A survey of car-owning millenials commissioned by student loan marketplace LendEDU found that 93% of repondents consider owning a car to be a necessity in today’s society. Asked to project 20 years out, fully 79% still thought that owning a car would be a necessity then.

The answers to one of the poll questions suggest that ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft may be having a moderate influence on the car industry. When asked if the growth in ride-sharing services like Uber have made them re-think car ownership, 16.57% of car-owning millennials said “yes”. Other results from the poll include:

11.6% stated that they have driven for a ride-share program like Uber or Lyft. 38.3% have not driven for a ride-share service, but have considered it. 50.10% said they have not driven for such a service and have not considered doing so.

57.5% of car-owning millennials said they could not give up manually driving a car.

The simple majority of respondents, 50.10 percent, said they would prefer owning a "green" or hybrid car.

51.5% did not use an auto loan to finance their cars; 71.2% of those who did are still paying off their loans.

The majority of respondents, 66.5%, did not view their cars as status symbols.

67.7% of car-owning millennials said owning a car is not a hassle.

The poll commissioned by LendEDU was conducted online by online polling company Pollfish. The poll ran over a two-day span from 17-18 August 2017. In total, 501 car-owning millennials participated in this poll.