Helsinki Airport buses to use Neste MY Renewable Diesel

24 August 2017

Airport services provider Finavia will fuel 20 Helsinki Airport buses with Neste MY Renewable Diesel.

Using Neste MY Renewable Diesel as our vehicle fuel is a fixed part of our emissions solutions. It is an excellent addition to our energy portfolio, as the product offers up to 90 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fossil diesel. In addition to reduced emissions, another reason to select Neste MY Renewable Diesel was its easy adoption. It is available to all companies operating at the airport, and we hope that its use will expand at Helsinki Airport. Another goal for Finavia is that all airports in Finland will be carbon-neutral by 2020. —Mikko Viinikainen, Vice President, Sustainability & Environment at Finavia

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is fully compatible with current diesel grades, and it can be added to the fuel tank even if there is conventional diesel already in the tank. In terms of all of its properties, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is better than or at least as good as the world’s leading fossil diesels, and places significantly less burden on the environment. Its leading properties ensure cleaner combustion and reduce engine noise and local emissions.

Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology can be used for producing premium-quality renewable diesel and other renewable products from almost any waste fat or vegetable oil. Currently, Neste manufactures renewable diesel from more than 10 raw materials. The company is engaged in continuous development to further expand the raw material base.