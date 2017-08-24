« BMW releases more teaser shots and video of new i8 plug-in hybrid Roadster; preliminary fuel consumption figures | Main | ULEMCo to offer a fuel cell range extender module for Nissan e-NV200 electric van »
REG files 5 renewable diesel pathway applications for California LCFS
24 August 2017
REG has submitted five pathways for the production of renewable diesel (RD) from a variety of feedstocks—rendered used cooking oil; non-rendered used cooking oil; corn oil; tallow; and soy oil—to the California Air Resources Board (ARB) for consideration as Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) pathways.
The carbon intensities of the fuels range from 18.99 gCO2e/MJ (non-rendered used cooking oil) to 56.57 gCO2e/MJ (soy oil), all produced at REG’s plant in Geismar, Louisiana, and all with renewable naphtha and LPG as co-products. By comparison, the average fossil diesel in California has an intnesity of about 102 gCO2e/MJ.
The Geismar plant can produce approximately 75 million gallons of high quality Renewable Hydrocarbon Diesel (RHD), renewable naphtha, and renewable LPG. Geismar uses a process that was originally developed by Syntroleum to produce paraffins from a range of feedstocks.The resulting paraffins are then isomerized to produce RD.
