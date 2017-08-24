« ARPA-E awards $30M to 21 projects advance new class of high-performance power converters | Main | Survey finds 79% of car-owning millenials think owning a car still a necessity in 20 years »

Volkswagen’s 4th SUV makes its debut: MQB-based T-ROC slots under Tiguan

24 August 2017

As part of its biggest model offensive yet, Volkswagen is adding a compact-class crossover: the T-Roc. The new crossover slots below the Tiguan with pricing in the €20,000-class segment (Germany) and is based, like the Tiguan and the Atlas/Teramont, on the modular transverse matrix (MQB). Market launch begins in Europe this November and later in China.

Like the larger Tiguan, the new T-Roc is being offered with efficient turbocharged engines: three gasoline engines (TSI) and three diesels (TDI). These come in three power levels: 85 kW / 115 PS; 110 kW / 150 PS; and 140 kW / 190 PS. The 115-PS versions are offered with front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. In conjunction with the 150-PS engines, buyers can choose front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (4MOTION) as well as an automatically shifting dual clutch gearbox (7-speed DSG). The 150 PS gasoline engine is equipped with Active Cylinder Management (automatic deactivation of two cylinders). The two 190-PS engines are equipped with 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION as standard.

The 4MOTION versions of the T-Roc are equipped with a permanent all-wheel drive system. Drive torque is distributed between the front and rear wheels via an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch according to various factors, including the engine's torque output. This distribution is need-based—the focus is on always maintaining optimal traction, and thereby safety, while attaining the best possible fuel economy.

Under low engine drive torque conditions, or when coasting, forward propulsion comes primarily from the front axle, while the rear axle is partially decoupled. This basic drive configuration saves fuel. If necessary, the rear axle can be variably engaged within fractions of a second.

All all-wheel drive versions of the T-Roc also have 4MOTION Active Control with driving profile selection as standard. The system is operated via 4MOTION Active Control on the centre console. The driver uses it to activate four higher-level modes and various pop-up menus.

When the rotary switch is turned to the left, one of the two on-road profiles can be activated: ‘Street’ and ‘Snow’. When the switch is turned to the right, the two off-road modes are available: ‘Offroad’ (automatic setting of off-road parameters) or ‘Offroad Individual’ (variable settings). 4MOTION Active Control adapts all relevant assistance systems to the driving situation in seconds.

Driving profile selection is also included as standard in the 4MOTION models. It allows the driver to individually control—depending on the installed standard and optional equipment—parameters for DSG, automatic air conditioning, electromechanical power steering, adaptive chassis control (DCC) and adaptive cruise control (ACC). The five profiles Comfort, Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual are also available. For models with front-wheel drive, driving profile selection can also be ordered as an option.

Adaptive chassis control and progressive steering. The T-Roc can be further adapted to the driver’s personal preferences via a range of convenience systems that is exceptionally large for this vehicle class.

They include features such as adaptive chassis control (DCC). The system’s electrically adjustable dampers make it possible to make the T-Roc running gear tuning very sporty, or more pliant, as an alternative to the normal tuning. The car’s dynamic character and comfort are also optimized by progressive steering, which was originally introduced in the Golf GTI (enables better control in a sporty mode of driving and offers added ease of steering during maneuvering).

Other convenience systems include electric actuation of the trunk lid, the keyless locking and starting system Keyless Access, auxiliary heating and ventilation, a two-zone Climatronic system and steering wheel heating. The optional panoramic sunroof brings ample light into the T-Roc interior. It is 870 mm wide and 1,364 mm long, which makes this tilting/sliding sunroof—which consists of two glass parts—the largest in the market segment.

Standard assistant systems features on all T-Roc vehicles include: the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System; the active lane keeping system Lane Assist; and the Front Assist area monitoring system with Pedestrian Monitoring and City Emergency Braking. All T-Roc Style models are also equipped with the Driver Alert System. Other options that can be configured for the SUV include eleven additional assistance systems. An overview of all T-Roc systems:

Front Assist area monitoring system with Pedestrian Monitoring and City Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) active from 30 to 210 km/h (18.6 to 130.5 mph) with manual gearbox, 0 to 210 km/h with DSG.

Dynamic Road Sign Display

Rear View camera system

Lane change system with Rear Traffic Alert

Blind Spot Monitor lane change system

Lane Assist lane keeping system

Park Assist park-steering assistant with the maneuver braking function

Traffic Jam Assist

Emergency Assist

Proactive occupant protection system

Driver Alert System

Light Assist main-beam control system

It is very easy to adapt the convenience, assistance and infotainment systems in the T-Roc to the individual driver. This is done via the personalization function that is included as standard. From the multifunction display, the driver can save individual settings for more than 100 parameters, according to the features that are installed. They are activated as soon as the driver opens the T-Roc with his or her personal key.

Why are we enjoying such a strong demand for SUVs today? There are many practical reasons: Good accessibility and a high seating position with good overview and great space. And there are also very emotional reasons. This type of car expresses one core value of mobility in the best possible way: Mobility means individual freedom. That is why we love cars. No other means of transportation gives us that much independence. SUVs embody this promise of freedom particularly well.

The economic importance of this segment of compact and fuel-efficient SUVs is outstanding. We expect to see further strong growth for many years to come. All forecasts indicate that the share of SUVs in the overall market will increase by 50 percent in the next 10 years. The boom affects all regions—Europe, China and the American markets. And it covers all SUV segments. Especially small and compact SUVs are very popular. This market volume is expected to double to close to 11 million cars by 2027.