Hyundai scrappage scheme in UK offers up to £5,000 off price of new model

25 August 2017

In the UK, Hyundai Motor has launched a gasoline and diesel scrappage and trade-in scheme that offers up to £5,000 (US$6,416) off the price of a new model and seeks to improve air quality across the UK by making it easier and more affordable to drive a new, lower emission car.

Running from 1 September 2017, Hyundai’s scheme targets older and more polluting vehicles with Euro 1-4 emissions standard, cars which were registered before 31 December 2009. Regardless of make or model, Hyundai will offer owners the opportunity to scrap or trade in their old car for a brand-new Hyundai, with a range of four-figure incentives available across the line-up.

The maximum discount is £5,000 off the price of a Sante Fe, with £3,500 off the Tucson, £4,000 off the i30, £3,000 off the i40, and £2,000 for the IONIQ Hybrid, i20 and ix20. i10 will also benefit from £1,500 saving.

Under the terms of the scheme, the most polluting, those with Euro 1-3 emissions standard will be scrapped, while owners of a Euro 4 model do not have to scrap their car and can trade-in their vehicle for any model across the Hyundai range. The offer is only available for retail customers and the discounts on new Hyundais is in lieu of any other offer. The scheme will run until the end of 2017.

This is not the first time that Hyundai Motor UK has introduced a scrappage scheme. Back in 2008, the company was the first to introduce a scheme which ran from April 2009 to March 2010. Over that period, it enabled over 45,000 customers to move into new, safer and cleaner cars.