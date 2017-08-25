« Worthington Industries introduces Type 3 Rail Mount CNG fuel system for trucks | Main | 150 millionth Volkswagen rolls off assembly line at Wolfsburg plant: a Golf GTE plug-in hybrid »

Print this post

Mitsubishi Motors to supply 96 Outlander PHEVs and i-MiEVs to government of Georgia

25 August 2017

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will supply the Government of Georgia with 45 Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid EVs and 51 i-MiEV all-electric vehicles. The vehicles are due to be delivered in January 2018.

The supply of vehicles stems from an Overseas Development Agreement between the governments of Japan and Georgia. The vehicles will be supplied to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development for their use.

Servicing and maintenance of the vehicles will be carried out under an EV servicing agreement to be signed between Mitsubishi Motors and Caucasus Motors, MMC’s official sales representative in Georgia.