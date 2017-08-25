« Mitsubishi Motors to supply 96 Outlander PHEVs and i-MiEVs to government of Georgia | Main | Cadillac launches its first mild hybrid in China »

150 millionth Volkswagen rolls off assembly line at Wolfsburg plant: a Golf GTE plug-in hybrid

25 August 2017

Volkswagen was founded more than 80 years ago; since then, 150 million vehicles, including icons such as the Golf or the Beetle, have been built around the world at more than 50 production sites in 14 countries. The 150 millionth car—a blue Golf GTE plug-in hybrid—rolled off the assembly line in Wolfsburg on Thursday.

In 2017 alone, Volkswagen is launching more than 10 new models worldwide. There will be 19 new SUVs in total by 2020. The I.D. family based on the new electric architecture (MEB) marks the start of the Volkswagen brand’s focused electric offensive from 2020. One million electric Volkswagens are to hit the road by 2025.

Technological digitalization, increasing connectivity and sensor technology also will bring entirely new perspectives.

Post-WWII series production of the Volkswagen brand began on 27 December 1945 with the Type 1 Käfer. In the post-war era, it was the Volkswagen Beetle that initially shaped the automobile industry. All in all, 21.5 million of this much-loved small car were built before production finally came to an end in Mexico in 2003.

The Volkswagen Golf topped the Beetle record. The 25 millionth Volkswagen Golf left the assembly line in Wolfsburg in 2002, by 2013 the number had already risen to 30 million. Today, Volkswagen produces the bestselling Golf in the seventh generation and has already built more than 34 million worldwide.

The workforce at the main plant in Wolfsburg in particular has made a key contribution to the 150-million-vehicle milestone, building more than 44 million vehicles since production began some 72 years ago.