Worthington Industries introduces Type 3 Rail Mount CNG fuel system for trucks

25 August 2017

Worthington Industries has introduced a Type 3 Rail Mount compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system for trucks. With only five unique parts, the Type 3 Rail Mount is the lightest fuel system on the market, offering a similar operating experience to diesel trucks. It is designed to improve fuel economy and increase payload, reducing fleet total cost of ownership.

Worthington’s Type 3 Rail Mount employs truck OEM factory-installed brackets to hold an aluminum cylinder, similar to the fit and finish of a diesel tank. It utilizes a Type 3 cylinder, which provides superior impact durability, protecting the driver and the company in the event of a side impact. Additionally, truck OEM factory-installed steps provide standard driver ingress and egress; and at 27 inches width off of the frame rail, the fuel system provides a similar width profile to diesel trucks, reducing the likelihood of clipping objects on turns.

Weight means something different for each fleet and for some, it can make or break profitability. For others, it’s a fuel economy factor. This system, built with input from truck OEMs, installers and fleet owners, achieves both objectives. —Wayne Powers, general manager of the alternative fuel systems business for Worthington Industries

The system makes its debut as seven units roll out of Worthington’s Salt Lake City facility this month, headed to Arcadia, California to join a fleet of trucks operated by Food Express, Inc., a for-hire transportation company specializing in dry bulk food commodities.