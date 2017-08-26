« NREL, Swiss scientists create silicon-based multijunction solar cells that reach nearly 36% efficiency | Main

DOE announces $50M for large-scale pilot coal projects

26 August 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced the availability of a $50-million funding opportunity through the Office of Fossil Energy (DE-FOA-0001788) to design, construct, and operate two large-scale pilots for transformational coal technologies that improve coal-powered systems’ performance, efficiency, emission reduction, and cost of electricity.

DOE has supported a range of potentially transformational coal technologies aimed at enabling step-change improvements in coal-powered systems. Some of these technologies are now ready to proceed to the large-scale pilot stage of development. Applicants to this new FOA should have already demonstrated technical success at a small-scale pilot stage, and a 20 percent minimum cost share on total award values is required.

The FOA will involve three phases, with down-selections made between phases: