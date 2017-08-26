« Hyundai scrappage scheme in UK offers up to £5,000 off price of new model | Main | NREL, Swiss scientists create silicon-based multijunction solar cells that reach nearly 36% efficiency »

Port of Long Beach achieves record pollution reductions; diesel PM down 88%, NOx down 56%

26 August 2017

The Port of Long Beach has achieved clean air records in its latest study of air pollution emissions, including an 88% reduction in diesel particulate matter. The first phase of the zero-emissions Long Beach Container Terminal opened on Pier E in 2016, helping to drive down the air pollution tallied in the Port’s annual Emissions Inventory, which was completed this week. The Port has been monitoring its progress in air quality improvements since 2005.

The inventory, conducted by an independent consultant, found the Port’s aggressive actions to cut pollution have decreased diesel particulate matter a record 88% since 2005. Smog-forming nitrogen oxides were down 56%, also a record. Sulfur oxides held steady at 97% lower and greenhouse gases are down 22%, another record.

As part of the first Clean Air Action Plan adopted in 2006, the Port’s efforts to improve air quality have included the Clean Trucks Program; low-sulfur fuel regulations for ships; increased use of shore power for container ships; and the Port’s Green Flag Vessel Speed Reduction Program.

The Port remains focused on continued reductions through increased use of on-dock rail, advanced clean-air technologies, and joint efforts with Port of Los Angeles to finalize the latest update to the Clean Air Action Plan this fall.

With the opening of Long Beach Container Terminal, 11% of the Port’s fleet of cargo-handling equipment is zero-emissions.

The annual emissions inventory is reviewed by the US Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board and South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Trade valued annually at more than $180 billion moves through Long Beach, making it the second-busiest seaport in the United States.