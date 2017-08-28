« HelioBioSys, Sandia Labs, Berkeley Lab partnering on sugar-producing cyanobacteria for biofuel production | Main | New process for lower-cost steel with high strength and high ductility »

Australian, Germany Li-ion gigafactory aspirants sign MoU

28 August 2017

Magnis Resources Limited, part of a consortium aspiring to build a Li-ion gigafactory in Australia (earlier post), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with German Lithium-ion battery consortium TerraE-Holding GmbH (TerraE) for the supply of raw materials. TerraE-Holding GmbH has organized 17 major companies and research institutions into a consortium to handle planning for building large-scale lithium ion battery cell manufacturing in Germany. (Earlier post.)

Under the agreement, Magnis will supply raw materials to the TerraE Gigafactories. TerraE plans to build 34GWh of production capacity across two locations in Germany. First stage production is expected to commence in late 2019.

Magnis says that the agreement further strengthens its position in the rapidly growing Lithium-ion battery market, building on its involvement in Gigafactories in Townsville and New York.

We are excited to involve Magnis with our project. It is important for TerraE to secure material supply long-term with strategic partners. —CEO of TerraE Holger Gritzka

Magnis is quickly becoming a major player in the Lithium- ion battery revolution that is in its early stages. Our technology is being recognized by major players in this space and today’s announcement is further confirmation of this. With involvement and ownership in future production currently at 64GWh and quickly growing our aim is to be one of the leading players in the industry. —Chairman of Magnis Frank Poullas

TerraE was recently established with the target to setup mass production of Lithium-ion battery cells of 34 GWh in Germany. TerraE leads a project made up of 18 German companies and research institutes, which is planning the construction, development and fit-out of the Gigafactories during the next two years.

The consortium includes companies throughout the supply chain including infrastructure, manufacturing planners, material producers, machine engineering groups, cell manufacturers and industrial consumers.

Target markets that have been identified are power tools, electric vehicles, utility electric vehicles, energy storage systems and industrial sectors.

Magnis also provided an update on the Townsville Lithium-ion battery Gigafactory. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has publicly expressed support for the project following the submission of a scoping study that demonstrates the project’s positive economic impact.

The consortium is also receiving strong support and assistance from local government and State Members of Parliament.