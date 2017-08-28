« DOE announces $50M for large-scale pilot coal projects | Main | HelioBioSys, Sandia Labs, Berkeley Lab partnering on sugar-producing cyanobacteria for biofuel production »

ExxonMobil completes acquisition of one of the world’s largest aromatics plants in Singapore

28 August 2017

ExxonMobil Chemical Company announced that its Singapore affiliate has completed its acquisition of one of the world’s largest aromatics facilities on Jurong Island in Singapore. The acquisition was first announced in May 2017.

The facility, previously owned by Jurong Aromatics Corporation, is located near ExxonMobil’s largest integrated refining and petrochemical complex, which has an ethylene production capacity of 1.9 million tonnes per year and a crude oil processing capacity of 592,000 barrels per day.

The acquisition will strengthen both sites with operational and logistical synergies, as well as increase ExxonMobil’s Singapore aromatics production to over 3.5 million tonnes per year, including 1.8 million tonnes of paraxylene, and add about 65,000 barrels per day of transportation fuels capacity.

ExxonMobil has operated in Singapore for more than 120 years and is one of the country’s largest international manufacturing investors. Singapore’s integrated petrochemical complex can process a wide range of feedstocks, from light gases to crude oil. Later this year, the complex will begin the phased start-up of new 230,000 tonne-per-year specialty polymers facilities that will produce halobutyl rubber and performance resins for adhesive applications.

The company’s growth in Singapore is driven by the expected increase in global demand for chemical products over the next decade of nearly 45%, or about 4% per year, which is a faster pace than energy demand and economic growth. Nearly three-quarters of the increased demand is expected to be in Asia Pacific as a result of its rising prosperity and a growing middle class.