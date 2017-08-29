« Toyota North America forming “Connected Technologies” group to advance in-car user experience | Main | Metallic nanostructures with strong light confinement can triple the efficiency of solar-based hydrogen generation »

Li-ion maker A123 Systems appoints new CEO

29 August 2017

A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, announced that its Board of Directors appointed Peter W. Cirino as Chief Executive Officer. Jason M. Forcier is leaving the company effective 28 August 2017 after eight years with the Company and serving as CEO for the last four years.

Previously, Cirino held the position of President, Europe, for A123 Systems, a role he has held since May 2016. Prior to joining A123 Systems, he had extensive international manufacturing experience, including several executive roles in countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific for TE Connectivity and AMP Incorporated.

A123 is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Wanxiang Group.