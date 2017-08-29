« Renault-Nissan Alliance and Dongfeng Motor Group form new JV to co-develop electric vehicles in China | Main | Foresight signs a pilot agreement with one of China’s top three largest car manufacturers »

BMW to premiere new i3 and i3s EVs at IAA

29 August 2017

BMW will introduce the latest BMW i3—including the first BMW i3s sport model—at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt in September 2017; pricing will be announced closer to market launch. The BMW i3 is the bestselling compact battery-electric vehicle in the premium compact segment worldwide since it was launched in 2014.

The BMW i3 and the more powerful BMW i3s draw their energy from the lithium-ion high-voltage battery developed by the BMW Group with a cell capacity of 94-ampere hours (Ah). The handling characteristics of the BMW i3 have been optimized with the improved Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system.



new BMW i3s (left) and i3 (right). Click to enlarge.

This comprehensively revised, faster responding Traction Control system delivers confident handling under all driving conditions. Traction in less than ideal driving conditions has also been noticeably improved. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) mode now boosts agility at higher speeds and during sporty cornering, even allowing mild and safely controllable drifts when grip levels are reduced.

The synchronous electric motor powering the new BMW i3 generates a maximum output of 170 hp (127 kW). Its peak torque of 184 lb-ft (249 N·m) is available instantly from standstill, in typical electric motor fashion. The new BMW i3 accelerates from 0 – 60 mph in 7.2 seconds with an electronic top speed of 93 mph.

Electricity consumption for the new i3 is 13.1 kWh/100km, or 11.5 kWh/100 km with the REX. With the REX, combined fuel consumption is 0.6 l/100 km with 13 g/km CO 2 . (All calculated in EU test cycle with standard tires.)

The BMW i3s features a high output 184 hp (137 kW) electric motor that generates peak torque of 199 lb-ft (270 N·m). Its updated drive system includes modified motor control and specific taper roller bearings, which have been utilized to optimize power delivery and the performance curve at higher rpm.

At the limits of the motor speed range, the power and torque of the enhanced drive system represent an improvement of up to 40% over the BMW i3. The driving dynamics and enhanced e-Driving abilities are significant especially at higher engine speeds when higher performance and higher torque is more noticeable.

Electricity consumption for the i3s is 14.3 kWh/100 km, or 12.5 kWh/100 km with the REX. With the REX, combined fuel consumption is 0.7 l/100 km, with cow emissions of 14 g/km.

The BMW i3s features a sports suspension with specially developed springs, dampers and anti-roll bars. Drivers can now also select SPORT mode using the Driving Dynamics Control switch. This initiates more direct accelerator response and tighter steering characteristics to accentuate the car’s sporting edge. Acceleration from 0-60mph takes 6.8 seconds, with a top speed of 100 mph.

A two-cylinder range extender gasoline engine is available as an option for all BMW i3 models. The engine drives a generator that produces power as required to feed electricity to the high-voltage battery, which becomes available whenever necessary. This extends the car’s overall range in everyday use by 87 miles (140 km), increasing it from around 97 miles (156 km) to a maximum of 180 miles (290 km).

Technology and Driver Assistance Systems. The Technology and Driving Assistance Package offers Active Driving Assistant and Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go while Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information and ConnectedDrive Services are also contained within the upgraded Navigation System included in this package. When equipped with the Technology and Driving Assistance Package, Apple CarPlay can be enabled.

Park Distance Control is a standalone option as well as the Parking Assistance. Once the system has been activated and a suitable parking space has been found, at the press of a button Parking Assistant takes control of acceleration, braking, gear selection and steering. Driving Assistance systems also contained within the Technology and Driving Assistance package include Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation and Speed Limit Info.

The latest BMW iDrive 6 interface, ConnectedDrive with navigation features and On-Street Parking Information specially developed for electric mobility.

Both the new BMW i3 and i3s come with the latest version of iDrive, which provides an intuitive interface for controlling numerous vehicle, infotainment, communications and navigation functions, specifically designed for BMW i.

In vehicles equipped with the Navigation system Professional, the Control Display features a 10.25-inch screen with an increased resolution of 1,440 × 540 pixels. The main menu is presented in the form of live tiles containing dynamic content. The voice recognition system has also been optimized with cloud-based off-board processing of speech. With Natural Language Understanding available with the Navigation system Professional, spoken instructions can now be executed more quickly and naturally, i.e. when searching for an address or Point of Interest, or for searching music and phone numbers or dictating e-mails and SMS messages. Natural phrases such as “find coffee shops nearby” or “take me home” make for an effortless experience. When equipped with Apple CarPlay, additional smartphone apps can be seamlessly integrated within the vehicle’s operating system.

The enhanced BMW i ConnectedDrive offering ensures intelligent connectivity through services specially tailored to electric mobility. The On-Street Parking Information search service, now available for the first time in the BMW i3, can also be used alongside the Advanced Real Time Traffic Information (ARTTI) system with the optional Navigation system Professional.

On-Street Parking Information helps drivers locate available parking spaces in many major US cities. It uses historical and real-time data to determine the likelihood of finding vacant parking spots in a given area and displays the information on Navigation Map. Specifically designed for BMW i, public charging stations and information about their availability can also be displayed on the navigation system’s map.

When route guidance is activated, data about the route is also used to calculate the range shown in the instrument cluster as accurately as possible. Standard on the i3, the range map provides a visual representation of the current operating radius. With Navigation Professional, the dynamic range map draws a boundary representing the maximum range the vehicle could travel on its current charge status. It is also possible to display the different ranges achievable in each of the Driving Dynamic Control modes.

BMW i-specific navigation features also include intermodal route guidance. This helps users to quickly and efficiently reach their destination by factoring in local public transport timetables and connections. Regular, automatic updates of the navigation data are now also provided “over the air” in the BMW i3, using a mobile network connection.

A package of new services were introduced in early fall under the BMW Connected+ umbrella which enable a highly personalized digital experience. All of the digital services related to BMW Connected and BMW Connected+ will be available in the BMW i3 and BMW i3s. These span intelligent route planning, including stops at charging stations or gasoline stations in the case of the range extender (Send my Routes to Car), sharing of the car’s current location via SMS and live link (Share Live Trip Status). Also part of the Connected portfolio features personalized display of relevant in-car information (BMW Onboard), seamless transfer of route instructions to the customer’s smartphone or smartwatch once the car is parked (Navigate Door-to-Door) and direct syncing of contacts and addresses to the navigation system (My Destinations).

BMW Digital Charging Service. Planned for release in the first-half of 2018 is the BMW Digital Charging Service. The service’s ease of use – from a smartphone via BMW Connected or from PCs and tablets via the BMW ConnectedDrive Portal – also facilitates fully transparent, sustainable use of renewable energy.

360° ELECTRIC. 360° ELECTRIC is a range of products and services that help make electric mobility a convenient, everyday experience. The functionality of the standard charging cable supplied with the first ever BMW i3s has been optimized and includes a temperature sensor. Charging at home is user-friendly thanks to the BMW i Charging Station which can supply 7.2 kW of power to charge the high-voltage battery. This allows enough energy for an electric range of around 90 miles to be transferred in three hours—about five times quicker than with the standard Level 1 120 V charging cable. Drivers with a registered ChargeNow card have unrestricted access to the world’s largest network of public charging stations.

Now available as a BMW Original Accessory the BMW TurboCord Electric Vehicle Charger can be purchased at certified BMW Centers for $499 MSRP. This premium charging solution provides BMW i and BMW iPerformance drivers with flexible dual-voltage (120 V / 240 V) capability and nearly three-times faster charging in the smallest, lightest UL-listed portable charger available.

The BMW TurboCord EV Charger components have been specifically engineered by BMW to meet BMW Group standards and requirements, featuring a 20 ft charging cord, and provides two chargers in one. Level 1 charging is readily available when plugged into any 120 V outlet and it also allows customers to charge up-to at 3.6 kW, nearly three-times faster than the standard occasional use cable (OUC) when used with a 240 V outlet (NEMA 6-20). Also integrated are such state-of-the-art safety features as unit and plug temperature monitoring, automatic shut-off and a rugged, waterproof, submersible enclosure (NEMA 6P) that enables users to safely and reliably charge indoor and outdoor.