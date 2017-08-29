« Groupe Renault, Connected Energy install EV charging with 2nd-life batteries at highway rest areas | Main | Schaeffler and NCTE to cooperate in the bike and e-bike market; torque sensor »

Continental introduces new 48V eBike system

29 August 2017

Leveraging its knowledge and advancements in 48V automotive technology, Continental is now introducing two 48V drive units to the electric bike market. The 48V Revolution is the first 48V-powered e-bike motor with a fully integrated stepless automatic transmission contained in an all-in-one drive unit.

With its 2-in-1 drive and continuously variable planetary (CVP) gearing with a ratio range of 380%, the 48V Revolution delivers a fully automatic ride that is seamless in operation. To complement the 48V Revolution, Continental will also introduce the 48V Prime drive unit, for use with conventionally geared e-bikes.

The new 48V eBike technology combined with an integrated motor and fully automatic stepless transmission is a logical and necessary step in the e-bike’s evolution. Further integration and transfer of Continental’s automotive know-how into future concepts for upcoming e-bike designs is a must to deliver the rider the demanded safety and comfort. —Jörg Malcherek, responsible for Bicycle Systems at Continental



The 48V Revolution is the first 48V e-bike motor with an integrated stepless automatic transmission in an all-in-one drive unit. Click to enlarge.

Being mounted in a single unit at the bottom bracket axle position, 48V Revolution is optimized for bike designs offering a central and low center of gravity, resulting in the best-handling bikes. Avoiding the penalty of a rotating mass inherent in some hub-based systems is another handling bonus that Continental’s OEM partners can incorporate in their bike designs.

The integration of both drive and gearing into a single unit offers manufacturers more design freedom to create a clean, more desirable premium product. Integration reduces shifting complexity for riders and simplifies ongoing maintenance and servicing requirements.

Continental’s extensive R&D experience in 48V electric automotive development was fundamental in the development of the 48V eBike system. A single unified drive unit bracket (frame adapter) can be applied to the 48V Prime as well as the 48V Revolution. This enables manufacturers to utilize the same frame design, with the same bottom bracket axle position, across 48V Revolution and 48V Prime powered bikes. Both new systems are compatible with both the Continental Belt Drive system and traditional chains. 48V Revolution and 48V Prime drive units will be available from model year 2018.

Continental is currently building a global network for complete after sales support and servicing to ensure that dealers, retailers and end users get all the support they need.

Continental’s OEM partner, Cycle Union, will be the first to launch its latest ‘e-bike manufaktur’ range which will be equipped with the new 48V Prime and 48V Revolution systems,” Malcherek added. . Further OEM partners such as TechniBike will follow and present their e-bike models based on the 48V eBike system.