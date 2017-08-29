« Groupe Renault, Connected Energy install EV charging with 2nd-life batteries at highway rest areas | Main | Schaeffler and NCTE to cooperate in the bike and e-bike market; torque sensor »
Continental introduces new 48V eBike system
29 August 2017
Leveraging its knowledge and advancements in 48V automotive technology, Continental is now introducing two 48V drive units to the electric bike market. The 48V Revolution is the first 48V-powered e-bike motor with a fully integrated stepless automatic transmission contained in an all-in-one drive unit.
With its 2-in-1 drive and continuously variable planetary (CVP) gearing with a ratio range of 380%, the 48V Revolution delivers a fully automatic ride that is seamless in operation. To complement the 48V Revolution, Continental will also introduce the 48V Prime drive unit, for use with conventionally geared e-bikes.
The new 48V eBike technology combined with an integrated motor and fully automatic stepless transmission is a logical and necessary step in the e-bike’s evolution. Further integration and transfer of Continental’s automotive know-how into future concepts for upcoming e-bike designs is a must to deliver the rider the demanded safety and comfort.—Jörg Malcherek, responsible for Bicycle Systems at Continental
|
|The 48V Revolution is the first 48V e-bike motor with an integrated stepless automatic transmission in an all-in-one drive unit. Click to enlarge.
Being mounted in a single unit at the bottom bracket axle position, 48V Revolution is optimized for bike designs offering a central and low center of gravity, resulting in the best-handling bikes. Avoiding the penalty of a rotating mass inherent in some hub-based systems is another handling bonus that Continental’s OEM partners can incorporate in their bike designs.
The integration of both drive and gearing into a single unit offers manufacturers more design freedom to create a clean, more desirable premium product. Integration reduces shifting complexity for riders and simplifies ongoing maintenance and servicing requirements.
Continental’s extensive R&D experience in 48V electric automotive development was fundamental in the development of the 48V eBike system. A single unified drive unit bracket (frame adapter) can be applied to the 48V Prime as well as the 48V Revolution. This enables manufacturers to utilize the same frame design, with the same bottom bracket axle position, across 48V Revolution and 48V Prime powered bikes. Both new systems are compatible with both the Continental Belt Drive system and traditional chains. 48V Revolution and 48V Prime drive units will be available from model year 2018.
Continental is currently building a global network for complete after sales support and servicing to ensure that dealers, retailers and end users get all the support they need.
Continental’s OEM partner, Cycle Union, will be the first to launch its latest ‘e-bike manufaktur’ range which will be equipped with the new 48V Prime and 48V Revolution systems,” Malcherek added. . Further OEM partners such as TechniBike will follow and present their e-bike models based on the 48V eBike system.
August 29, 2017 in 48V, Personal Transit | Permalink | Comments (4)
And not a word about regenerative braking.
Posted by: James McLaughlin | August 29, 2017 at 07:49 AM
Since the gearing is integrated into the unit, perhaps the freehub is as well. This may allow regen, which would be great.
Posted by: BlazeTolliver | August 29, 2017 at 09:03 AM
Any mention of the power of this motor ?
10A, 480W ?
We only have half the story here.
Posted by: mahonj | August 29, 2017 at 09:20 AM
It's primarily aimed at the EU market so 250w maximum (= boring). I have a 750w motor on my latest e-bike, in the American tradition of a whole bunch is way better than enough. If I pass some euroweenie riding one of these I will pretend to coal-roll him. (All in jest, please)
Posted by: Herman | August 29, 2017 at 12:56 PM
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
Posted by: |
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.