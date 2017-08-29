Green Car Congress  
Honda to unveil Urban EV Concept at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

29 August 2017

Honda Motor CEO Takahiro Hachigo will unveil the Honda Urban EV Concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show next month. The concept will set the direction for a future production model.

Alongside this debut, the CR-V Hybrid Prototype will preview the European version of the all-new CR-V SUV.

Also featuring on the Honda stand will be the new-look Jazz supermini and the new diesel-powered variant of the tenth-generation Civic hatchback.

August 29, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

