Groupe Renault, Connected Energy install EV charging with 2nd-life batteries at highway rest areas

29 August 2017

UK-based Connected Energy and Groupe Renault have installed two quick-charge stations based on Connected Energy’s E-STOR energy storage technology on highways in Belgium and Germany. Motorists there will be the first in the world to benefit from this service.

The E-STOR technology developed by Connected Energy uses second-life batteries from Renault electric vehicles. With the E-STOR system, the batteries are recharged at low power, and the stored energy is then released at high power. It thus becomes possible to offer electric vehicle charging services in locations where constructing a high power connection to the power grid would be very costly. Economical and simple to install, E-STOR will contribute to the development of a network of quick-charging stations in Europe.

We are developing a range of E-STOR systems, some, like the two installed in Belgium and Germany are designed specifically to enable lower cost more sustainable electric vehicle charging so it’s very great to see these in action. We are now talking to several parties about projects in the UK and Europe and look forward to wide scale roll out in coming months. —Matthew Lumsden, Managing Director of Connected Energy

Electric vehicle batteries generally have a service life of eight to ten years. However, they still have substantial capacity for further use in stationary applications, thus extending their life before recycling.

Connected Energy’s E-STOR systems also offer a solution to load management for use on industrial and commercial sites. Systems can be controlled by an energy optimization platform to provide a reliable and proven complimentary power source at peak tariff times.

E-STOR works with a company’s onsite solar PV, or micro wind turbines, storing and releasing energy directly into site systems thereby avoiding the financial shortfalls of exporting to the Grid. E-STOR can also provide new revenue streams by providing balancing services to the grid operator.