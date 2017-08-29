« Continental introduces new 48V eBike system | Main | Honda to unveil Urban EV Concept at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show »
Schaeffler and NCTE to cooperate in the bike and e-bike market; torque sensor
29 August 2017
Schaeffler has selected NCTE as a technology partner for torque sensor technology and and will exclusively offer a joint portfolio from the two companies covering sensor bearing products for the bike and e-bike market.
This cooperation between Schaeffler and the sensor technology supplier NCTE results in a portfolio of mechatronic components for the bike and e-bike market. This includes volume products such as torque sensor inner bearings as well as highly integrated customer solutions such as torque sensors for mid-mounted motors.
|A current development project between the partners Schaeffler and NCTE is a double direction torque sensor inner bearing for e-bikes. Click to enlarge.
The sensors measure the cadence frequency or, in a combined form, the cadence frequency together with torque using non-contact, magnetostrictive metrology. This product portfolio is represented exclusively worldwide by Schaeffler as part of its cooperation with NCTE.
Schaeffler develops and has for several years supplied mechatronic volume components for e-bike drives and numerous precision components for bikes—not only bottom brackets but also for example bearing solutions for hubs, headset bearings and seals for gear hubs.
