Amminex introduces hardware retrofit for NOx control on older diesel cars; surpassing Euro 6

30 August 2017

Amminex is introducing BlueFit: a hardware retrofit solution aimed at lowering NO x emissions on older diesel cars to meet and surpass the latest Euro 6 standard. BlueFit comprises two key elements: a scaled-down version of the ASDS (Ammonia Storage and Delivery System) that is already used on commercial vehicles (earlier post) and an SCR catalyst.

The ASDS is installed in the spare wheel well and the SCR catalyst is fitted to the exhaust pipe under the car. BlueFit does not require any changes in the engine compartment, the engine calibration, the diesel particulate filter or the electrical power system.

The standard BlueFit configuration has two compact cartridges with solid ammonia, equivalent to 16 liters of AdBlue. The driving range will be around 15,000 km before it is time for a two-minute cartridge exchange at a workshop. Some car models have room for a third cartridge, potentially extending the driving range to more than 20,000 kilometers.

In an independent testing at the University of Graz, Austria, a 2014 mid-sized diesel car with a 1.5 liter engine (Euro 5) was retrofitted with BlueFit. Professor Stefan Hausberger’s group measured the emissions before and after using standard PEMS (portable emissions measurement system) equipment to record emissions under real driving conditions.

The Euro 5 standard allows for emitting 180 mg NO x per kilometer, but the baseline measurements of the car showed emissions ranging from 800 mg (summer) up to 1300 mg (spring) NO x per kilometer— a factor 4-7 more than the limit.

After retrofitting the car with BlueFit, two additional PEMS tests showed that average emissions under real driving conditions were reduced to 40 mg NO x per kilometer. This result is well below the current Euro 6 emissions standard that allows for 80 mg NO x per kilometer.

The PEMS test show that BlueFit effectively removes around 95% of all NO x from the Euro 5 car. The BlueFit-equipped car now emits just half of the NO x allowed by the latest Euro 6 standard, and it will be eligible to get the proposed Bluesticker and enter the Low Emission Zones.

In addition to the PEMS test, Amminex is continuously logging system performance on all equipped vehicles to an online database. The results are updated in real-time and are available to the public through the NOxTracker app for Apple and Android phones. The data shows that the technology is especially efficient in slow, urban driving, after cold start and in cold weather. These are conditions under which an effective NO x reducing solution is particularly needed.

Amminex is owned by French automotive supplier Faurecia (91.5%) and Nordea-Fonden (8.5%).