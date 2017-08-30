« MINI to present MINI Electric Concept design study at the IAA; all-electric production model in 2019 | Main | Cummins unveils electric Class 7 tractor; plans for “revolutionary” heavy-duty diesel in 2022 »

Ballard-powered fuel cell electric bus achieves 25,000 hours of revenue operation

30 August 2017

Ballard Power Systems announced that a fuel cell electric bus powered by Ballard’s FCveloCity-HD6 fuel cells has achieved a new durability record with more than 25,000 hours of revenue service. This is equivalent to operating a bus on a 14-hour daily schedule, 5-days per week for 6.9 years with no significant maintenance to the fuel cell stack, a core engine component.

The bus—and several others nearing the 25,000-hour operating threshold—are part of a Transport for London fleet of 8 fuel cell buses, all powered by Ballard FCveloCity engines. These buses, originally funded under the Clean Hydrogen in European Cities (CHIC) fuel cell bus program, have been carrying paying passengers on London’s Tower Gateway route since 2010.

Ballard’s seven generations of FCveloCity fuel cell engines have been deployed in buses in 15 countries on 5 continents during the past 10 years. Over this period Ballard has worked with 13 bus manufacturers to develop a variety of fuel cell bus configurations that have been deployed in a wide range of climatic conditions and operated under a host of demanding duty cycles. Ballard-powered fuel cell buses have now traveled more than 11 million kilometers (6.8 million miles) cumulatively in revenue service globally, equivalent to circling the globe 275 times.

Ballard is seeing increased market demand for FCveloCity fuel cell engines of various sizes for use in a number of different vehicle types, including buses, trucks and rail. Fuel cell electric buses manufactured and integrated by Ballard’s partners and equipped with Ballard FCveloCity engines typically offer a host of important attributes, including: