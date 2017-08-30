« Toyota begins collaboration with Grab on ride-hailing service in Southeast Asia; MSPF | Main | New Holland Agriculture unveils methane-powered concept tractor »

Northwestern, Argonne team IDs promising Li-rich layered oxide electrode pairs for high-energy-density Li-ion batteries

30 August 2017

A team from Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory have used multi-faceted high-throughput density functional theory (HT-DFT) screening to identify a number of new Li 2 M I O 3 -Li 2 M II O 3 active/inactive electrode pairs—M I and M II being transition- or post-transition metal ions—that can be tested experimentally for high-energy-density LIBs.

In a paper published in the RSC journal Energy & Environmental Science, they presented their top 30 active/inactive pair cathode composite systems, ranked by gravimetric energy density, with a focus on the material properties with respect to operating voltage; stability against oxygen loss and metal-migration; and the formation of solid-solution and/or coherent nanocomposites. In particular, they proposed that Li 4 CrTiO 6 and Li 4 CrMnO 6 , in which Cr6+ oxidation is accessible during lithium extraction, are worthy candidates. (Cr6+ is a health hazard and such experiments would have to be conducted with caution, they noted.)

The concept of incorporating a Li 2 MnO 3 component into a conventional layered LiM′O 2 structure has received substantial attention to date. More recently, there has also been a greatly increasing interest in using high-capacity Li 2 MO 3 -type structures, apart from Li 2 MnO 3 , alone as a cathode.

… The current understanding of Li 2 MO 3 -based cathodes is that, while reversible oxygen redox reactions can contribute to additional capacity, they may also be responsible for metal-migration within the anionic oxide array and oxygen loss, both of which are detrimental to the electrochemical performance of a Li/Li 2 MO 3 cell. Composite Li 2 M I O 3 -Li 2 M II O 3 cathodes, in which M I and M II are transition- or post-transition metal ions, and where redox activities can be tuned by the relative amounts and voltages of the active/inactive components, provide a potential pathway to mitigate such problems. The judicious design of such composite electrode pairs requires a knowledge, not only of their thermodynamic stability at various states of charge, i.e., the cell voltage, but also structural instabilities, such as metal migration, phase transitions, and the tendency of the delithiated electrodes to lose oxygen during charge.

Clearly, a systematic survey of these parameters that control the electrochemical performance of Li 2 MO 3 electrodes is essential for identifying new materials with inherently superior structural and electrochemical properties. —Kim et al.

The team we performed a multi-faceted HT-DFT screening study of single- and mixed- metal Li 2 MO 3 and Li 2 M I O 3 -Li 2 M II O 3 compounds, identifying promising new candidate cathodes. They started by identifying all of the thermodynamically-stable Li 2 MO 3 (M = Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Ni, Ge, Zr, Mo, Ru, Rh, Pd, Sn, Hf, Os, Ir, Pt, and Pb) Li-rich, layered oxides. They then calculated the delithiation voltage windows and determined the tendencies for oxygen evolution and structural transformation for each material.

Using this data, they developed a classification scheme that differentiates end-member Li 2 MO 3 compounds as active cathodes and/or inactive stabilizers within integrated cathode structures.



Voltage vs. capacity chart of the top 30 cathode pair candidates, ranked by gravimetric energy density. The researchers used the average voltage and composite capacity to calculate the gravimetric energy density of all active/inactive Li 2 M I O 3 -Li 2 M II O 3 cathode pairs. An element M inside a box indicates the active component Li 2 M I O 3 , and the inactive stabilizers are shown in the legends (i.e., Li 2 M II O 3 , M II = Ge, Mn, Ti, Ni, Sn, Zr, Co, and Cr). The researchers expect the active/inactive cathode pairs to either form a solid-solution (Li 4 M I M II O 6 ) or a nanocomposite (Li 2 M I O 3 -Li 2 M II O 3 ) based on the corresponding mixing energetics. “NCM”, “LFP”, and “LCO” denote LiNi x Co y Mn z O 2 , LiFePO 4 , and LiCoO 2 , respectively. Kim et al. Click to enlarge.

