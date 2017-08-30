« EU NELLI project delivers new generation solid-oxide fuel cell; efficient and lower cost | Main

Pirelli partners with Fisker on new “EMotion” launch

30 August 2017

Pirelli is working with Fisker Inc. to create advanced low rolling resistance tires for the new Fisker EMotion luxury electric vehicle, set to launch in late 2019. Pirelli will develop summer P Zero tires in the following sizes for the Fisker EMotion: 285/35R24 (F) and 305/35R24 (R). The focus of this development will be on low rolling resistance, spirited handling and extra comfort due to tall sidewalls.

The AWD sedan features a range of more than 400 miles, hardware to support fully autonomous driving, fast-charging of 125 miles in 9 minutes and internet connectivity enabling automatic updates to be streamed directly to the vehicle.

Pirelli is world famous for designing some of the highest performing tires on the market. Incorporating their low-rolling resistance technology into the EMotion really completes the equation where groundbreaking supercar design elements and technology meet the very best in performance. —Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc

The tires will be produced in Rome, Georgia, strengthening Pirelli’s ‘local for local’ approach in North America. Fisker is also exploring utilizing the Pirelli Noise Cancelling System and connected tire technology features.

The Fisker EMotion will start at $129,900, and is slated for production in the United States.