« Pirelli partners with Fisker on new “EMotion” launch | Main | New ICCT study finds CO2, NOx emissions of Euro 6 diesel and gasoline cars under real-world settings exceeding limits »

Print this post

D3MAX signs contract for the design of its first commercial cellulosic ethanol plant

31 August 2017

Last February, D3MAX, LLC announced the completion and shipment of its pilot plant employing the patented D3MAX cellulosic ethanol technology to Ace Ethanol, LLC, in Stanley, Wisconsin. Pilot testing of the patented D3MAX corn fiber-to-ethanol process has been successful, allowing D3MAX to move to the next stage of commercial deployment—the design of a full-scale D3MAX plant at Ace Ethanol.

D3MAX has signed a contract with AdvanceBio Systems, LLC for a full-scale D3MAX design integrated with the Ace Ethanol plant in Stanley, Wisconsin. Upon the completion of the commercial design, the Ace Ethanol board will decide if the process will be installed at the plant. This production facility is the same facility where the pilot plant was tested.

D3MAX is a technology company formed by BBI International to license patented cellulosic ethanol technology to dry mill ethanol plants in the US and Canada. The technology converts corn fiber and residual starch in distillers grains to cellulosic ethanol. This represents a 1.5-billion-gallon-per-year market.