Detroit Electric to outline future product plans at LCV 2017

31 August 2017

>UK-based electric vehicle start-up Detroit Electric will outline its future product plans during its first appearance at Cenex’s Low Carbon Vehicles (LCV) 2017 event on 6 and 7 September at Millbrook. The brand will share its plans to launch a range of pure electric passenger vehicles in the coming years, a strategy that has been enabled following a recent injection of US$1.8 billion in capital from a joint venture agreement.

To help fulfil this strategy, Detroit Electric is in the midst of a major recruitment drive, with between 150 and 200 posts to fill by next spring.

The company will invest significantly to expand its engineering and manufacturing center in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, to create a state-of-the art R&D facility, alongside its engineering hub in China.

Detroit Electric was revived in 2008 by Albert Lam, former Group CEO of the Lotus Engineering Group and Executive Director of Lotus Cars of England, with a vision to produce an electric vehicle that seamlessly integrates refined aesthetics, innovative technology and superior handling and performance.

The company is also beginning to establish vehicle development and manufacturing capabilities in China, with plans to produce and market a family of electric vehicles over the coming three years.