Volkswagen’s “Air Care Climatronic” cleans the air; air quality sensor and active biogenic filter

31 August 2017

Volkswagen has developed a special automatic climate control system—“Air Care Climatronic”—which keeps pollen, fungal spores and particulates out from entering the car.

The air purification system is available for all current Golf, Touran, Tiguan, Passat models as well as the new Polo and Arteon. It uses an air quality sensor with an active biogenic filter that is more effective than conventional pollen filters. The active biogenic filter also prevents fungal spores and minute allergens from entering the car.

When the Air Care function is activated on the air conditioning menu, the incoming fresh air and the proportion of recirculated air inside the passenger compartment are mixed and cleaned so that the quality of the air in the car remains stable at a constant high level and usage of the filter is optimized.

In addition, an air quality sensor registers excessive levels of certain pollutants in the outdoor air and switches to recirculation mode if necessary, preventing the vehicle’s own exhaust gas or the smell of the washer fluid from entering the car.

The air conditioning regulation has three different settings (“Gentle”, “Medium”, “Strong”) to suit individual preferences. The “Gentle” setting, for instance, was conceived for families with young children.

The climate inside the Volkswagen is also fine-tuned by sun and humidity sensors, the latter of which ensure healthy humidity levels and helps prevent the windows from misting up.

Air Care Climatronic is available in the new Polo and in all Golf models with two-zone air conditioning (for the driver and front-seat passenger). The Touran, Tiguan, Passat and Arteon are available with a three-zone system (with additional individual control for the rear passenger compartment).