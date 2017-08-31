« nanoFlowcell planning entry into FIA Formula E with flow cell and 48V drive | Main | WLTP and RDE tests for measuring emissions come into force in EU tomorrow »

Renault and Ferrovial launching new car-sharing service in Madrid with 500 ZOE EVs

31 August 2017

Ferrovial Services and Renault have signed an agreement to implement Zity, a car sharing service in Madrid. The project will start up with an initial fleet of 500 ZOE electric vehicles located within the M-30 beltway and in some adjoining areas.

Ferrovial is a leading global infrastructure operator and municipal services company, with 97,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its main business areas are: Toll Roads, Services, Construction and Airports.

Zity combines Ferrovial Services’ capacities in the area of municipal services and environmentally-friendly solutions with Renault’s experience as Europe’s foremost supplier of electric cars and a leading brand in the field of sustainable mobility.

ZOE is currently the only mass-market electric car on the market to offer an NEDC range of 400 km (249 miles), equivalent to about 300 km (186 miles) in real-world conditions, thereby extending range and usage time and adressing an even larger number of users.