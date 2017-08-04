« Toyota to invest additional $95M in Preferred Networks; joint R&D on deep learning AI tech in mobility-related fields | Main

Aemetis to license InEnTec gasification technology to produce cellulosic ethanol; coupled with LanzaTech syngas-to-ethanol tech

4 August 2017

Aemetis has signed a Master Agreement with key exclusive rights for the use of an advanced gasification technology from InEnTec to produce cellulosic ethanol. The InEnTec gasification technology agreement is a key part of Aemetis’ strategy to produce high-value, low-carbon cellulosic ethanol from locally sourced biomass by integrating InEnTec’s patented advanced gasification technology with Lanzatech’s patented microbial fermentation technology.

Under the Master Agreement, Aemetis has predominant exclusive rights to use the InEnTec Plasma Enhanced Melter (PEM) gasification equipment and technology for cellulosic ethanol production until 2024. The gasification technology complements Aemetis’ current license with LanzaTech for syngas-to-ethanol conversion, providing Aemetis with a complete technology solution to produce locally-sourced, low-carbon cellulosic ethanol.

The PEM system uses heating from electrically conducting gas (a plasma) to convert the feedstock (usually waste) to valuable products. The PEM system is environmentally attractive based on its minimal environmental impact and ability to provide near-total destruction of organic materials (providing large volume and weight reduction).

InEnTec has successfully installed 13 units worldwide since 1995. More than $130 million was invested in the development of the InEnTec gasification technology. InEnTec’s technology was developed at MIT and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory with the support of the US Department of Energy.

The high quality syngas produced by the InEnTec advanced gasifier feeds LanzaTech’s patented microbe and reactor system to generate high yields of low cost cellulosic ethanol. This combination of technologies provides Aemetis with exclusive technology rights to a patent-protected and high value production process. —Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis

Cellulosic ethanol significantly reduces transportation carbon emissions and under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard will qualify Aemetis for a far lower carbon intensity score than conventional ethanol. Cellulosic ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 80% compared to gasoline.

Under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard that was enacted in 2007, the cellulosic ethanol production mandate limit increases each year to up to 16 billion gallons per year by 2022. The current market price of cellulosic ethanol sold in California is estimated to be $4.50 per gallon, about $3.00 more per gallon than conventional ethanol.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of second-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries.

Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe.

Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals.