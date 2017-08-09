« Power-to-gas trial to inject hydrogen into Australia’s gas grid; A$5M award to AquaHydrex | Main | Audi offers up to €10,000 trade-in bonus for switching from Euro 1-4 diesels to Euro 6; biomethane benefit »
Electrovaya to receive C$3.8M from SDTC to develop safe and long-lasting batteries for commercial vehicles
9 August 2017
Sustainable Development Technology Canada announced an award of C$3.8 million to Electrovaya to fund the development of safe and long-lasting lithium-ion ceramic batteries for commercial vehicles.
Electrovaya designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion Super Polymer batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya, through its fully owned subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, also produces cells, electrodes and SEPARION ceramic separators and has manufacturing capacity of about 500MWh/annum.
We are delighted that SDTC will support our activities in this fast growing space of electric commercial vehicles, where high performance batteries are needed to match the increasing operational and safety requirements.—Dr. Raj DasGupta, Vice President, Business Development
