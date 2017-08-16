« MIT, Toyota team clarifies role of iodide in Li-air batteries | Main | University of Sydney team advances rechargeable zinc-air batteries with bimetallic oxide–graphene hybrid electrocatalyst »

Florence taxi drivers choose Nissan LEAF

16 August 2017

Last year, the municipality of Florence, Italy called a tender notice that involved 70 new electric taxi licenses, all of which have now been allocated. Nissan LEAF is now the most popular EV taxi in Florence after 67 taxi owners decided to buy a Nissan LEAF ENEL EDITION.

In addition, Nissan provided a free Wi-Fi hotspot capable of powering up to eight devices—an advantage for customers and tourists who choose to hail a ride with a Nissan LEAF.

With this initiative, Florence joins big European cities like Madrid that has more than 100 Nissan LEAF taxis, Amsterdam with a fleet of 100 taxis (including Nissan LEAF and e-NV200), and Budapest.

The European market for electric taxis is expanding, with a growing number of operators choosing the benefits of zero emissions mobility. Nissan has sold more than 1,000 electric vehicles—LEAF and e-NV200 models—to taxi drivers and companies all over Europe. Holland, the UK and Spain are the three biggest markets in the sector.