« Metabolomics study finds exposure to PM2.5 leads to increases in stress hormones | Main | Chevy Equinox diesel offers EPA-rated 39 mpg hwy; starts at $31,435 »
Nissan Germany offering €2,000 scrappage bonus for Euro 1-4 diesels with EV buy
15 August 2017
Nissan Germany is offering a €2,000 (US$2,360) scrappage bonus for Euro 1-4 diesel vehicles to buyers of a Nissan LEAF or Nissan e-NV200 electric vehicle.
In combination with Nissan Elektrobonus (€3,000 for a LEAF and €3,250 for an e-NV200) and the state environmental bonus (€2,000), the scrappage bonus—which is available until 30 December 2017—allows a buyer switching from an old diesel to an EV to save up to €7,250 (US$8,556).
The LEAF has sold more than 277,000 units worldwide.
August 15, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments