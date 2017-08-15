Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Metabolomics study finds exposure to PM2.5 leads to increases in stress hormones | Main | Chevy Equinox diesel offers EPA-rated 39 mpg hwy; starts at $31,435 »

Print this post

Nissan Germany offering €2,000 scrappage bonus for Euro 1-4 diesels with EV buy

15 August 2017

Nissan Germany is offering a €2,000 (US$2,360) scrappage bonus for Euro 1-4 diesel vehicles to buyers of a Nissan LEAF or Nissan e-NV200 electric vehicle.

In combination with Nissan Elektrobonus (€3,000 for a LEAF and €3,250 for an e-NV200) and the state environmental bonus (€2,000), the scrappage bonus—which is available until 30 December 2017—allows a buyer switching from an old diesel to an EV to save up to €7,250 (US$8,556).

The LEAF has sold more than 277,000 units worldwide.

August 15, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group