Nissan Germany offering €2,000 scrappage bonus for Euro 1-4 diesels with EV buy

15 August 2017

Nissan Germany is offering a €2,000 (US$2,360) scrappage bonus for Euro 1-4 diesel vehicles to buyers of a Nissan LEAF or Nissan e-NV200 electric vehicle.

In combination with Nissan Elektrobonus (€3,000 for a LEAF and €3,250 for an e-NV200) and the state environmental bonus (€2,000), the scrappage bonus—which is available until 30 December 2017—allows a buyer switching from an old diesel to an EV to save up to €7,250 (US$8,556).

The LEAF has sold more than 277,000 units worldwide.