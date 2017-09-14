« Samsung Electronics expands efforts in autonomous tech: investment in TTTech, $300M fund, new business unit | Main

Autoliv to supply 77GHz radar systems for autonomous driving to Geely

14 September 2017

Autoliv, Inc. has been selected by Geely to develop an industry leading 77GHz high-resolution radar systems for autonomous driving. Earlier this year, Geely awarded Autoliv a mono-vision camera system contract.

Autoliv’s high-resolution radars allow for increased detection points, leading to improved ability to understand free space, better object separation in multiple target environments, and more precise detections in blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert.

Autoliv’s mono-vision systems feature advanced image-processing algorithms that identify objects such as vehicles, road markings and road signs. Autoliv’s mono-vision cameras can detect children and bicyclists, enable the vehicle to brake automatically and classify objects in the front and rear of the vehicle. Autoliv’s mono-vision systems achieve 5-Star NCAP safety in North America, Europe and China.