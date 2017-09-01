« Audi organizes all rail transport in Germany to be CO2-free; DBeco plus | Main | SK Innovation to begin production of NCM-811 batteries »
Daimler teases Mercedes-AMG hybrid supersports showcar
1 September 2017
Daimler teased the upcoming world premiere of the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. The two‑seater supersports showcar brings fully-fledged Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road.
This high-performance hybrid has an output of more than 1000 hp and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h (217 mph). The showcar combines outstanding racetrack performance with day-to-day suitable Formula 1 hybrid technology and exemplary efficiency.
