Daimler teases Mercedes-AMG hybrid supersports showcar

1 September 2017

Daimler teased the upcoming world premiere of the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. The two‑seater supersports showcar brings fully-fledged Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road.

This high-performance hybrid has an output of more than 1000 hp and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h (217 mph). The showcar combines outstanding racetrack performance with day-to-day suitable Formula 1 hybrid technology and exemplary efficiency.

