Autoliv partners with global automaker on radar for autonomous driving

1 September 2017

Autoliv has been selected by a global automaker to supply 77GHz high-resolution radar systems for autonomous driving.

Autoliv’s high-resolution radars, located on the four corners of the vehicle, allow for increased detection points, leading to improved ability to understand free space, better object separation in multiple target environments, and more precise detections in Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Autoliv’s 77GHz radar systems see oncoming vehicles and autonomously manage lane changes during highway driving. The front and rear radars provide different functions for the vehicle; the front corner radars support object and free space detections, while the rear corner radars contribute to object detection, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert.