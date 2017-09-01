Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Magna unveils MAX4 autonomous driving platform | Main | California ARB study finds commuters’ exposures to air pollution greatly depends on mode of travel; light rail, personal vehicles the lowest »

Print this post

Autoliv partners with global automaker on radar for autonomous driving

1 September 2017

Autoliv has been selected by a global automaker to supply 77GHz high-resolution radar systems for autonomous driving.

Autoliv’s high-resolution radars, located on the four corners of the vehicle, allow for increased detection points, leading to improved ability to understand free space, better object separation in multiple target environments, and more precise detections in Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Autoliv’s 77GHz radar systems see oncoming vehicles and autonomously manage lane changes during highway driving. The front and rear radars provide different functions for the vehicle; the front corner radars support object and free space detections, while the rear corner radars contribute to object detection, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert.

September 1, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group