LG Innotek unveils second-generation V2X full module

1 September 2017

LG Innotek has developed a second-generation V2X Full Module” geared for the connected cars and autonomous vehicles. In addition to having the wireless communication ability sufficient for commercialization, this device can be equipped into any part of a vehicle thanks to its excellent durability and minimized size, enhanced from the first-generation models.

V2X refers to a system which is made for the sharing of information such as traffic conditions between vehicles, vehicle and infrastructure, vehicle and pedestrians. The core element providing all the communication functions is the V2X module.

The module by LG Innotek combines the three varieties of V2X core components: the HCI module and Hardware Security Module (HSM) for controlling the communication protocol and the Application Processor (AP) into one product.

Automotive manufactures can now be relieved from the trouble of having to separately install different parts and undergo separate tests, and improve the communication ability of their connected cars as well as their safety and product reliability using the V2X module.

The durable module can survive a heat impact with a high temperature of 105 ˚C and operate normally. A proprietary heat-proof design technology has been applied. A harsh summer environment which raises the indoor temperature of a car to 90 ˚C (195 ˚F) is not a problem for the product.

The product is one-third the size of a credit card, which means it can be installed just about anywhere inside a car. It has recorded a sensitivity level of -94dBm as well as a transmission power of 23dBm for a device with a communication speed of 6Mbps.

This company can customize its supply according to the functions desired by finished cars or vehicle parts companies, with products ranging from HCI modules to full modules. It possesses the V2X modules optimized for the main V2X chip set companies Autotalks, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm.