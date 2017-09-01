« WLTP and RDE tests for measuring emissions come into force in EU tomorrow | Main | ChargePoint continues EV charging expansion in Europe »

Volkswagen loads up new Polo with convenience & driver assistance systems

1 September 2017

Volkswagen is loading the new Polo with an extensive range of new assistance and convenience systems such as the Front Assist area monitoring system with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring; Blind Spot Monitor lane change assistant; Rear Parking Alert system; and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

Thanks to its MQB platform, the Polo small car features a multitude of assistance systems which are typically only found on higher-end vehicles. Even the base version of the new Polo is launching with the Front Assist area monitoring system including City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring as standard.

The Automatic Post-Collision Braking System is also being offered as standard equipment for the first time. Following a collision, the system works to help avoid secondary collisions or reduce their severity.

Another standard feature included in the Polo Trendline is a speed limiter, which can limit the car’s driving speed to a desired speed, e.g. to avoid going too fast in the city. In addition, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System as well as a Hill Hold Assist feature to prevent the vehicle from rolling backwards on uphill slopes are always on board. A Driver Alert System to detect fatigue is also standard on the Comfortline equipment level and above.

Available as optional equipment are systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which uses a distance sensor to measure distance to and relative speed of vehicles ahead (up to 210 km/h / 130 mph), and the Blind Spot Sensor Lane change assistant.

Other optional equipment on the new Polo includes various parking aids such as the Park Assist steering system, the Rear View camera system, and the Rear Traffic Alert system which can warn of vehicles approaching from the side while reversing.

The proactive occupant protection system also marks the introduction of yet another support system featured on the latest generation Polo. The system uses its sensors to detect critical situations in which an accident is more likely to occur and works to prepare the vehicle and its occupants for an impending collision, e.g. by automatically tensioning the safety belts as well as closing the side windows and sliding sunroof.