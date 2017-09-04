« Tokyo Tech: reusable ruthenium-based catalyst could advance large-scale production of biomass-derived materials | Main | Simon Fraser study finds no free-ride for ZEV area neighbors; regions need their own policies »

Print this post

Ford F-Series sales up 15% in August; overall Ford retail sales down 2.7%; sales of cars down 18.9% YTD

4 September 2017

Ford F-Series pickup sales in the US totaled 77,007 units for August, a 15.0% gain. Overall, Ford’s US sales totaled 209,897 vehicles for August, a decline of 2.1%. Fleet sales were down 0.2% on sales of 45,830 vehicles; August retail sales totaled 164,067 vehicles—down 2.7% year-on-year.

Demand remains strong for high trim-level Super Duty trucks, with Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum accounting for 53% of retail sales last month. This, together with demand for Raptor, translates into a $3,400 gain in F-Series average transaction pricing versus 2016—now $45,600 per vehicle reported.

Ford Explorer and Expedition SUV sales were up a combined 6.3%, at retail. Explorer retail sales were up 6.1% while Expedition saw a gain of 7.6%; in both cases, an overall decline is the result of fleet order timing.Lincoln Navigator retail sales increased 4.4% in August; overall Navigator sales declined due to fleet order timing of the vehicle.

Ford sales of cars in August dropped 8.6% year-on-year; year-to-date sales of cars are down 18.9% compared to 2016, while sales of trucks are up 2.4%. In August, cars represented 22.7% of Ford vehicles sold. SUVs accounted for 31.3% and trucks accounted for 46%.